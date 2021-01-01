Aqua Shield Outdoor Mats - Bluestone Fall Day Aqua Shield Mat

Bluestone Fall Day Aqua Shield Mat. Expertly crafted with commercial-grade materials for exceptional performance and durability, this practical-meets-refined mat traps dirt and moisture right at the entrance to your home. Mold- and mildew-resistant fibers help prevent wear and tear, and the convenient non-skid backing keeps the rug in place, so guests can wipe their feet without sliding around. 0.25'' thickMachine-madeUnique ridged construction effectively removes and traps dirt and moistureMolded design will not crush or break down over time or useAnti-staticMold-, mildew- and rot-resistantCertified slip-resistant by the National Floor Safety InstituteRecycled polyester / rubber backingRinse clean; dry flatMade in the USA