From sassafras mats
Sassafras Mats Outdoor Mats - Gray & White Plaid 'Happy Halloween' Witch Legs Doormat Insert
Gray & White Plaid 'Happy Halloween' Witch Legs Doormat Insert. Make a seasonal statement indoors or out with this versatile rubber-backed doormat. A sweetly spooky graphic adds instant curb appeal while the dirt-trapping design helps to keep floors clean.Only compatible with Sassafras productsDoormat tray not included (this is only the mat insert)Full graphic text: Happy Halloween.22'' W x 10'' H x 0.2'' DPlasticImported