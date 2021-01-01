Outdoor Loveseat - Gray - TK Classics

It?s simple to give your patio, balcony, or other outdoor space a fresh, new look with this loveseat. The acacia wood beautifully complements the rope arms, seat, and back, and it?s durable and weather-resistant, too! Cushions on the seat and the back offer comfortable seating for 2 people so you can chat with friends and family and enjoy your outdoor living area. This loveseat pairs with other pieces of the same collection (sold separately), making it a great choice when you want a coordinated look.