COSCO Outdoor Living Paloma Steel Patio Dining Table, Dark Gray Steel Frame, Tempered Glass Table Top

Grab our COSCO Outdoor Living Paloma steel dining table to share an outdoor meal with friends and family. Featuring a classic design with charcoal gray hues, this table will bring style to your outdoor furniture décor. The tempered glass top table is large and includes an umbrella opening for those bright, sunny days. The table top is a large 60" deep by 38" wide offering plenty of space for all your table accompaniments. Invite your friends over for a meal and enjoy this COSCO Outdoor Living dining table. This item may be purchased as part of the full 7 piece dining set (87647GLGE sold separately). If a full 7 piece outdoor furniture solution is what you are shopping for, the all-inclusive 87647GLGE outdoor furniture set ships with 6 dining chairs and 1 dining table COSCO Outdoor Living, a brand of COSCO Products®, offers space saving folding groups to roomy conversation and dining sets, designed to meet all your outdoor patio needs. Our collections help create your own outdoor lounging spaces or cozy living areas on your patio or deck. Our outdoor products are designed with form and function in mind to help you create the outdoor space you dream of. Design aspects for COSCO Outdoor Living products include innovation, style, and elegance to suit any customer’s home décor or design motif. Manufactured with durable, weather-resistant materials, our furniture is built to last and to impress. We offer different color options on multiple sets, making it easy to fit your personal taste. We invite you to sit back, relax and enjoy your COSCO Outdoor Living furniture.