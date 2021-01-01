Unique Loom Outdoor Links Brown 8' 0 x 11' 4 Area Rug

Complement your existing interior design with this fun Unique Loom 8 ft. x 11 ft. Area Rug. This rug has a transitional style, which blends in with any decor. It features a stain-resistant construction and fade-resistant materials, which ensure that it will not discolor. It comes in a brown shade, offering a soothing and refined appearance to any room. Crafted with floral accents, this rectangular rug adds a natural detail to your home. It has a 100% polypropylene construction, making it a long-lasting option for any living space.