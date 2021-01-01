The Set of 6 Solar Pathway Lights by Nature Spring provide delightful accent lighting and make a wonderful addition to any yard or pathway. The solar light soaks up the sun's energy during the day and automatically turn on at dusk for hassle-free illumination. They feature a high capacity 1.2v Ni-MH AAA 600mah battery that provides long lasting, quality performance. The pathway lights are water-resistant, so they can be used in all kinds of weather instead of just warm summer nights. Each light can provide up to 8 hours of cool white light, making them a practical and stylish solution for any garden, walkway, path, patio, driveway, landscape, and more! Nature Spring Outdoor Lights 4-Lumen 1-Watt Black Solar LED Spot Light Kit | 174297QKJ