Easy and effective mosquito and insect control:is easy to simply place in the ground next to any garden, path, deck, or pond to immediately light up your walkway and effectively repel mosquito and other insects. Natural and energy saving eco solution:no plug-in electricity, equipped with a low voltage LED bulb, this durable cordless mosquito zapper outdoor light fixture can last through the nighttime and can withstand nature’s elements. Waterproof, safe and durable: this bug zapper outdoor solar-powered and dual LED light is made of quality plastic construction, waterproof built to last for many seasons. Modern design for various usages: the striking design of the LIGHTSMAX original outdoor mosquito zapper adds an attractive decoration to any outdoor area. UV mosquito zapper outdoor easy to travel to barbecues, picnics, camping, hiking, fishing, or for any outdoor activity to repel pesky bugs and prevent bites, get both a light source and protection in 1 product. LIGHTSMAX Outdoor Insect Trap (4-Pack) in Black | BZ47X4