From pillow perfect
36.5" x 18" Outdoor/Indoor Squared Chair Pad Tory Denim Blue - Pillow Pad
Advertisement
This outdoor chair cushion features a distinguished, textured solid. Printed in shades of blue, it easily coordinates with many patterns, colors and decor styles. A casual distressing adds artist-intended imperfections and character. Additional features of this outdoor chair cushion include square corners, 14" ties and recycled polyester fill with a sewn seam closure. Color: Denim Blue. Pattern: Company Logo.