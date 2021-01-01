From pillow perfect
Pillow Perfect Outdoor/Indoor Spectrum Peacock Square Corner Seat Cushions, 2 Count (Pack of 1), Blue, 2 Pack
Advertisement
Includes two (2) outdoor seat cushions, resists weather and fading in sunlight; Suitable for indoor and outdoor use New and improved 100-percent polyester fiber filling offers an even cushier feel with greater durability Attached ties keep outdoor cushion securely fastened to your outdoor patio furniture. Protective Qualities - Fade Resistant, UV Protection Easy Care - lightly spot clean or hand wash outdoor cushion fabric with mild detergent and cool water; then let air dry Measures: 18.5-inch length X 16-inch width X 3-inch depth (measurements may vary up to 1-inch since item is handcrafted) Care Instruction: Spot Clean Only Fill Material: 100% Polyester Fiber