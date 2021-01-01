From pillow perfect
Pillow Perfect Outdoor/Indoor Rave Graphite Tufted Seat Cushions (Round Back), 19" x 19", Gray, 2 Count
Advertisement
Includes two (2) outdoor wicker seat cushions, resists weather and fading in sunlight; Suitable for indoor and outdoor use Plush Fill - 100-percent polyester fiber filling Sewn Seam Closure Easy Care - lightly spot clean or hand wash outdoor cushion fabric with mild detergent and cool water; then let air dry Measures: 19-inch length X 19-inch width X 5-inch depth (measurements may vary up to 1-inch since item is handcrafted).Item is hand-crafted, and requires a break in period of 3-4 hours use to reach desired size..Note: These do not have ties.