From pillow perfect
Pillow Perfect Outdoor | Indoor Lagoa Tile Flamingo Rounded Corners Seat Cushion (Set of 2), Blue 18.5 X 15.5 X 3
Advertisement
Includes two (2) outdoor seat cushions made with 100-percent t-spun polyester fabric, resists weather and fading in sunlight; suitable for indoor and outdoor use New and improved 100-percent polyester fiber filling offers an even cushier feel with greater durability Attached ties keep outdoor cushion securely fastened to your outdoor patio furniture; made in usa Easy care - lightly spot clean or handle wash outdoor cushion fabric with mild detergent and cool water; then let air dry Measures: 18.5-inch length X 15.5-inch width X 3-inch depth (measurements may vary up to 1-inch since item is handcrafted) Care Instruction: Spot Clean Only Fill Material: 100% Polyester Fiber