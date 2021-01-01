Theater Solutions by Goldwood Outdoor Granite 8 in. Rock 2-Speaker Set for Yard Pool Spa

Fill your outdoor deck, garden or patio with high quality sound. These Theater Solutions granite style 2-way weatherproof 8 in. rock speakers are manufactured from high tech plastics, rubber and other materials that have been extensively tested for durability. These multi-layer composite cabinets with rust resistant steel grills are weatherproof against rain, snow, salt, ice, pool chemicals and more. The 8 in. 8ohm woofers have butyl rubber surrounds with poly-mica cones and ferro-fluid cooled soft dome tweeters. These Theater Solutions rock speakers are invoiced. for outdoor performance. Their sound is contoured to provide the best performance in open air environments. They blend perfectly with other Theater Solutions outdoor speakers. The drivers are angled upwards 20° in the enclosure to deliver great sound when placed at ground level.