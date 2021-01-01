From love home
Outdoor Gas Patio Heater With Sandbox And Wheels
Advertisement
Product Specification: Power: 5-13kw Boil water Gas Patio Heater Gas consumption: 400g / h - 750g / h The total height of the product is 130cm The bottom diameter of the product is 46cm Furnace diameter width 22cm The wall thickness of barrel material is 0.7mm Five layer thickened carton packaging With pressure reducing val/ve and hose Material: Steel hammered Tank Housing:Dia.378mm×780mm(H) Burner Unit: Dia.338mm×385mm(H) Flame Screen: Dia.220mm×230mm(H) Four-patch K/D reflector: Dia.260mm Total height:1350mm (H) Fuel:Propane or Butane gas only. Package volume: 46*46*83cm Package weight: 16kgThe Package Include: 1xBig base 1xFurnace head 1xAmerican pressure reducing valv/e 1xHose 1xWheel 1xScrew pack 1xInstructionsNote:Whilst this item is Weatherproo-f and rated for outdoor use, we do not recommend use of this item in rainy conditions Finish: Brown