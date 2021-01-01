The outdoor garden torch by pure garden provides delightful lighting that makes a wonderful addition to any backyard or patio area. The beautiful stainless steel lamp provides a soft illuminating glow with a natural flame to make your space feel like an outdoor oasis. More than just decoration, this torch lamp can be filled with fuels like citronella to also help keep insects and mosquitoes away when you are outside for a party, bbq or relaxing. It features a long-lasting 6" fiberglass wick and a safety lock fuel canister top with flame snuffer attached. The 3-part stake system allows the stand height to be adjustable and customizable to your needs and can be paired with other torches at different heights for a unique look. The light is easy to install and provides ambient outdoor lighting, making them a practical and stylish solution for any backyard, garden, walkway, path, patio, landscape, and more.