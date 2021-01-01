Outdoor Garden Decoration Solar Powered Pathway Light Pack

1. Energy-saving and environmental protection2. It's waterproof, and not afraid on a rainy day3. You can adjust its direction to receive more sunlight4. No need to change batteries5. Have a beautiful and exquisite appearance6. Simply push and move the durable plastic spike into the garden7. It collects solar energy all day, then turns on automatically at dusk. The light runs on solar power, so you can place it anywhere!Specifications:1. Material: Plastic2. Color: Brown3. Battery Model: NI-MH4. Voltage: 1.2V5. General Dimension: 17.7" / 45cm6. Light Dimension: 5.9" / 15cm7. Item Type: Lawn Lamp8. Charging mode: solar energy9. Luminous color: warm 10. Lighting time: 8-10 hours11. Animal pattern: owl12. Service life: 50000 hours13. Waterproof grade: IP65