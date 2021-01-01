From winsome house
Winsome House Outdoor Fountains - Brown Bunnies LED Fountain
Brown Bunnies LED Fountain. Imbue your outdoor space with serene style thanks to this nature-inspired fountain that creates a meditative and calming environment thanks to the sights and sounds of bubbling water. LED lights emit a warm glow which adds to the charm. Includes fountain and electrical pump (two pieces total) 18.5'' W x 24.02'' H x 12.6'' DStraight cordCord length: 72'' LPolyresinMinimal assembly requiredImported