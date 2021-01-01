Wind River Outdoor Fan Light Kit - Color: Black

The Wind River Outdoor Fan Light Kit will help illuminate your outdoor veranda or ceilinged patio areas via an outdoor ceiling fan. The dome-shaped, frosted glass shade and lamp simply fit underneath the motor housing and shine down on the area below, allowing you to enjoy your outside environment well into the night. The kit is ETL certified Wet to withstand condensation and precipitous weather for truly durable, long-lasting outdoor use. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black