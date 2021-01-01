Outdoor Dining Coffee Conversation Bistro Table Hanging Balcony Table Blue and White Mosaic

Fast delivery. Expect 3-5 working days. This locker cabinet will not only be ideal for gym locker rooms or company changing rooms, but can also add a cool, industrial touch to your decor This locker cabinet is equipped with 3 large compartments that provide ample space for storing your clothes and other personal belongings Each compartment has a hanging bar and a shelf and each door has a name card holder and ventilation holes This locker cabinet is made of sheet metal, making it durable and easy to clean This product needs assembly