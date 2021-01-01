Bruck Lighting Outdoor Cylinder LED Wall Sconce - Color: Silver - Size: 6 "

Lead guests to your front door with the guiding architectural light of the Outdoor Cylinder LED Wall Sconce from Bruck Lighting. With an exterior made of extruded aluminum, rest easy knowing this piece will stay clean and handsome in the outdoors for years to come. It mounts neatly to the faÃ§ade of your home with a solid square backplate. With a minimalist quality, its cylindrical housing conceals a cutting-edge LED module. The LEDs turn on to create a seductive spread of clean light across its wall. Shape: Cylindrical. Finish: Silver