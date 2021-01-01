The outdoor cylinder collection of ceiling and wall mount fixtures from Sea Gull Lighting are designed to mold, direct and shape light right where you need it. Available in white, bronze or painted brushed nickel finishes, the assortment includes small and large one-light outdoor ceiling flush mounts, small and large one-light outdoor wall lanterns and small and large two-light outdoor wall lanterns. For many of the fixtures incandescent and ENERGY STAR-qualified fluorescent lamping is available, and many easily convert to LED by purchasing LED replacement lamps sold separately. Now, fixtures with integrated LED lamping options are also available. Sea Gull Lighting Outdoor Cylinder Collection Extra Large 6 in. W 2-Light Bronze Outdoor Wall Mount Lantern | 8313902-10