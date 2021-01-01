From victory tailgate
Victory Tailgate Outdoor Corn Hole | 9513496
Advertisement
Product Description - This classic outdoor game transforms a tailgate or backyard barbecue into a party. The set includes two wooden game platforms measuring 35\" L x 24\" W x 1.5\" H and eight 6” x 6” 12.5-ounce square bean bags. The sturdy, compact bag toss game features a scratch-resistant melamine laminate surface. Supporting the boards are sturdy foldable wooden legs to set up and play anywhere. After playing, pack up the bean bags in the interior compartment between the two boards for easy storage. Using the convenient rope carry handles, transport the fun anywhere. Victory Tailgate Outdoor Corn Hole | 9513496