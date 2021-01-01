From plast-o-matic / true blue
Outdoor Bluetooth Speakers 2 Pack 25W Wireless Speakers Various Speakers Pairing Supported IPX5 Waterproof Patio Speakers with LED Mood Lights for.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Synchronize Various SpeakersUp to 100pcs outdoor bluetooth speakers can be paired wirelessly - no need for apps, cords or wifi. With advanced 5.8GHz signal technology, lantern speakers work together, providing better audio enjoyment. Provide a perfect atmosphere for yard, garden, BBQ and camping. Booming Bass and HD Stereo SoundGet 25 Watts of powerful sound with 2 * 12.5 watt full-range drivers and 2 passive radiators. Super bass booms with less than 1% total harmonic distortion bring an unmatched listening experience. Various pairing bluetooth speakers ensure you enjoy 360HD stereo surround sound. 20H LONG PLAYTIMEBuilt in 6,600mAh rechargeable battery, fully charged within 3 hours, up to 20 hours playtime at Medium Volume or 10 hours at Max. Volume. Long time enough for your gatherings. IPX5 WATERPROOF & Beat-Driven Light ShowBeing IPX5 waterproof, the speaker is splashproof and rainpr