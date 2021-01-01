Outdoor Area Rug, Reversible Plastic Straw Rug, Polypropylene Rugs For Patio, Backyard, Deck, Picnic, Beach, Trailer, Camping Black Grey Lattice

With timeless design, this plastic patio rug is elegant as it is functional, use on your patio with outdoor furniture and accessories to show off your personal style. This outdoor rug for the beach, camper, or front porch is derived from 100% virgin polypropylene, along with edging that is heat treated to avoid fraying, soft and durable, low-maintenance. The Breathable material will not hurt grass or scratch your deck. Rug Size: Rectangle 4' × 6'