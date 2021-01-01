From simpson strong-tie
Simpson Strong-Tie Outdoor Accents Single Actual 2-in x 6-in 14-Gauge Powder-coated Concealed Joist Hanger | APLH26R
Advertisement
The Simpson Strong-Tie Outdoor Accents line of decorative hardware features connectors and fasteners that bring beauty and strength to custom outdoor living structures. APLH light concealed-flange hangers connect 2x joists to beams. Featuring a range of sizes, these hangers install easily with the Outdoor Accents connector screw. APHH heavy hangers also available. Simpson Strong-Tie Outdoor Accents Single Actual 2-in x 6-in 14-Gauge Powder-coated Concealed Joist Hanger | APLH26R