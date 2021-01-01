From simpson strong-tie

Simpson Strong-Tie Outdoor Accents Avant Actual 6-in x 6-in Powder-coated Wood To Concrete (Retrofit) Base | APVB66R

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Outdoor Accents post bases secure the post or column to concrete and are perfect for outdoor projects, such as pergolas, patio covers and other top-supported structures. These post bases feature a clean, simple design and provide ZMAX galvanization with black powder-coat for extra corrosion resistance. The post base includes a 1-in standoff from the concrete to help avoid post-end rot from moisture. Part of the Avant Collection. Simpson Strong-Tie Outdoor Accents Avant Actual 6-in x 6-in Powder-coated Wood To Concrete (Retrofit) Base | APVB66R

