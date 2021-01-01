Outdoor 8 Piece Teak Sofa Seating Group with Cushions

The Arno outdoor 8 piece teak wood seating set in beige olefin from is the perfect addition to your outdoor space or patio area. The Arno is crafted from FSC certified teak wood that is grown in a responsibly managed plantation. An outstanding feature of teak outdoor furniture is the capacity to withstand all forms of weather. It is one of the few species of wood in the world containing natural oils that repel and wick away water, keeping it from splintering, warping, or becoming brittle. The chair cushion is wrapped in olefin fabric which is perfect for the outdoors because it is abrasion, stain, sunlight, fire, and chemical resistant. The comfortable seat back and seat cushion are filled with plush foam, keeping you relaxed for as long as you are seated. Bring utility and aesthetic to your outdoor space with the Arno outdoor square teak wood coffee table from a. With a versatile look that features a slat-style tabletop design, this coffee table is sure to blend in with your existing outdoor patio décor. The Arno coffee table is crafted with teak wood, ensuring that this can withstand the harshest of elements for your continued enjoyment. This table stands at the perfect height, with tapered legs that add incredible stability and create a strong foundation for the tabletop. This set is modular, and you can really use your imagination when it comes to configuration! The chairs are armless and seamlessly fit together for a custom look. The Arno outdoor 8 piece teak wood seating set in charcoal olefin comes complete with 6 Arno teak lounge chairs and 2 square teak wood coffee tables. Cushion Color: Beige