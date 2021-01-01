Outdoor 7578 TV Set CoverScratch Resistant Liner Protect LED Screen BestCompatible with Standard Mounts and Stands Gray

Best Quality Guranteed. NEW DESIGN OF THE TWO SIDES VELCRO AND The BOTTOM VELCRO -360 degrees protection, The TWO SIDES VELCRO can provide the maximum coverage against water. The BOTTOM Velcro inside is designed to prevent the water from leaking into the back, Openings are with Velcro straps that are very durable compared to zippers. The REMOTE CONTROL POCKET facilitate storage of your remote control. SIZE: Fits most 75'-78'TV Set TV Cover size 72'W x 42'D x 5.5'H,you should take some measurements and select a suitable TV size cover. HIGH EXCELLENT QUALITY MATERIAL:100% Waterproof Material:600D Heavy Duty Polyester and Artificial cotton liner, The Artificial cotton liner is completely protected TV Screen, Do not hesitate, Quickly ADD TO Cart. WEATHERPROOF: Whether it be Wind, Rain, Snow, Our Universal Cover will protect your TV year round. Extremely Easy to Open and Close Front Slap, Circle the magic stick, Scratch Resis