Outdoor 7 Piece Wicker Dining Set with Cushions, Beige, Multibrown, Natural Oak

The beautiful blend of light weight concrete and wicker comes to life with this dining set. Complete with six wicker dining chairs, you can enjoy eating in your backyard whenever you want. This set also comes with the added benefit of cushions for your seats, giving you the perfect color contrast, as well as the comfort that everyone wants when sitting outside for extended periods of time. Included with this set is a weather resistant cover that is designed to protect your table while not in use. The rectangular table ensures that there is enough space for both food and people.