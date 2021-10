DII's spill proof tablecloths are perfect for outdoor use in the spring and summer months. The polyester material makes for simple cleanup. Great for BBQ's, parties, summer gatherings, dinner with the family, and more. Sizes are available for any table: 60 in. x 84 in., 60 in. x 120 in., 60 in. round and 52 in. Round. Coordinate with the matching DII Outdoor Napkins for a complete look. To view more of our products search "DII For the Home". Color: Blue Stripe.