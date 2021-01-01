Outdoor 11 Ft. W x 11 Ft. D Steel Patio Gazebo

Relax and unwind outdoors in elegance with this gazebo inspired canopy, ideal for providing temporary shade for both commercial and household outdoor activities such as barbecues, golfing events, sports games, and more with eye-catching class. With a polished look and quality build, this canopy has high functionality and goes above and beyond the basic requirements of a canopy - the elegant smoke chimney double-tiered canopy top and mesh netting are resistant UV rays, water, and fire to keep you comfortable in the hottest climates. Know your outdoor events have a secure shelter with the galvanized footpads for optimal support, heavy-duty steel frame, and zipper mesh draping with cascading curtains that can be closed to completely cover all 4 sides.