PWN UNLTD LLC Outdoor 100-Light 20 ft. Solar Colors of Halloween (2-Orange / 2-Purple) Integrated LED String Light (4-Pack)

Hunnykome's 20 ft. Solar Colors of Halloween Combo Pack (2-Orange / 2-Purple) String Light will add the perfect atmosphere of spookiness your back yard or patio. Each set comes with 100 Warm LED's in each string. Decorate your trees, patio or garden and save on power with this lovely solar string light that is powered by the sun. Newly added Flashing mode allows you to put the lights in either steady on or flashing options.