Trademark Fine Art 'Outcast' Black Framed Art by Abril Andrade

Artist: Abril AndradeSubject: SurrealismStyle: ContemporaryProduct Type: Black Frame, Black Mat, AcrylicThis ready to hang, matted framed art piece features a decorated figure sitting down with red designs bursting from its outstretched hands. An 11x14 giclee print under acrylic in a 16x20 black frame. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. This high quality print is matted using black matting and comes in a black frame. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled by professional framers and comes ready to hang. The black mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space.