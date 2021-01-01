From sana hemp
Out Front Mount for Garmin Edge Garmin Edge Mount for Garmin and Gopro Sports Action CameraGarmin Bike Mount for Edge 130 200 500 510 520 810 820.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Enables you to easily view performance data on your garmin edge bike computer. Heads-up positioning provides increased safety Compatible with Garmin Edge 20 25 130 500 510 520 520Plus 800 810 820 1000 1030 bike computers Compatible with Gopro interface Sports Action Camera and niterider headlightcateye volt headlight, all-purpuse light adapter QUICK & EASY to install Mount on your bicycles handlebar MaterialHigh-strength aluminum alloy material, CNC machined, Lightweight