Originating centuries ago in what is now Turkey, Oushak rugs have long been sought after for their intricate patterns, lush yet subtle colors, and soft luster. These rugs continue that tradition. Hand-knotted of wool by skilled artisans, they will last for years-especially fortunate given that they will never fall out of fashion. Truly one-of-a-kind, no other rug will appear exactly alike. Color: Yellow.