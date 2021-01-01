La Virgen de Guadalupe Designs Our Lady La Virgen de Guadalupe Decorative Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This beautiful blessed Our Lady of Guadalupe, La Virgen de Guadalupe The Virgin Mary is revered all over the world. The Virgin Mary, Nuesta Senora image is set on a serene and majestic blue sky and adorned with a frame of rose petals For the religious and spiritual faithful this Patroness of The Americas appeared to St. Juan Diego in Mexico. The miraculous Catholic image was painted by the hand of God is often portrayed in Catholic iconography and Marian Art. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only