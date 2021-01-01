Samsung 30" Double Electric Wall Oven NV51K6650DS

30" Electric Double Wall Oven with 5.1 cu. ft. Capacity, Steam Cook, Dual Convection, Rapid Preheat, Delay Bake, Electronic Touch Display, Wi-Fi Enabled Temperature Probe and Hybrid Self Clean: Stainless Steel. Delivers moisture at precise times for a crisp, browned outside and tender inside. Circulates hot air for more faster, more even and efficient cooking results. Accommodates a roast, multiple casserole dishes or several racks of cookies. Lets you check the temperature of your roast and other foods right from your phone. For a brighter interior, eliminating the need to open the door to check the progress so that you can maintain a consistent temperature. Lets you easily view the status of your dish. Easily rack heavy items. Virtually eliminates preheating, saving about 10-15 minutes. Lets you prep now and bake later, when the timing is right. Has an integrated design that remains dark until activated and is easy to clean. For operation in kosher homes. Combines the ease of steam cleaning, with the effectiveness of self cleaning, with less odor and better performance than both combined. Takes the guesswork out of converting recipes from baking in a conventional oven to baking in a convection oven. Keeps everyone in your family safe from accidentally turning on the oven. Type: Double Electric Wall Oven. Capacity: 5.1 Cu. Ft. Convection System: Dual Convection. Convection Conversion: Yes. Steam Cook: Yes. Wi-Fi Connectivity: Yes. Self-Clean: Hybrid Self-Clean. Temperature Probe: Yes. Delay Bake: Yes. Rapid Preheat: Yes. Interior Lighting: Combination LED and Halogen. Control Type: Backlit Touch Controls. Control Lock: Yes. Hidden Heating Element: Yes. Sabbath Mode: Yes. Parts & Labor: 1 Year. Supply: 208/240V. Amps: 40A. Product Width: 28 3/4". Product Height: 51 3/8". Product Depth: 24 7/16". Cutout Width: 28 1/2". Cutout Height: 50 1/4". Cutout Depth: 23 1/2". Shipping Width: 33 1/2". Shipping Height: 56 3/8". Shipping Depth: 29 13/16". Product Weight: 259.6 Lbs. Shipping Weight: 288.2 Lbs.