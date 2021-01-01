GE 27" Double Electric Combination Wall Oven JK3800DHWW

27" Combination Wall Oven with 4.3 cu. ft. Oven Capacity, 1.7 cu. ft. Microwave, Sensor Cooking Controls, Bake Element, Broil Ement, Glass Touch Controls, GE Fits! Guarantee, Self-Clean with Steam and Star-K Certified: White. Provide a built-in sensor in the upper microwave that automatically calculates and adjusts cooking times and power levels for favorite foods. Even baking is assured with heat that covers more surface area. Get full broil coverage and even browning from edge to edge. Rotates food throughout the cooking cycle for even cooking results. Clean your oven the way you want. Easily access items with a rack that glides smoothly. Set temperatures quickly and clean with little effort. Easily see how your food is baking. GE wall ovens are guaranteed for an exact fit to make replacement easy. Handle: White. Handle Design: Designer Style. Oven Door Features: Big Clear View Oven Window (Lower); Frameless Glass Door. Color Appearance: White. Installation: Above Warming Dryer. Electrical Input- 120V Watts: 1800. KW Rating at 240V: 6.4. KW Rating at 208: 5.6. Amp Rating at 208V: 30. Bake Wattage: 2850W. Broiler Wattage: 3400W. Electrical Input - 120V Amperage: 15. Amp Rating at 240V: 30. Volts/Hertz: 120V; 60Hz. Upper Oven: 1.7 cu. ft. Lower Oven: 4.3 cu. ft. Star-K: Yes. UL: Yes. Turntable Size: 16". Oven Features: 8-Pass Broil Element; 10-Pass Bake Element. Power Levels: 10. Oven Rack Features: 3 Self-Clean Heavy-Duty Oven Racks (Lower); 6 Embossed Rack Positions (Lower). Oven Cleaning Type: Self-Clean with Steam Clean Option (Lower). Style: Built-In. Cooking Technology: Microwave/Traditional. Configuration: Double Oven. Control Type: Dial;Glass Touch. Oven Control Feature: Audible Preheat Signal; Certified Sabbath Mode; C° or F° Programmable; Control Lock Capability; Defrost Mode; Delay Start; Delay Clean Option; Electronic Clock & Kitchen Timer. Microwave Watts: 1000. Microwave Sensor Cooking Controls: Cook; Defrost; Express; Reheat. Self-Clean Oven Door Lock: Automatic (Lower). Oven Interior: 1 Halogen Interior Oven Light (Upper); 1 Halogen Interior Oven Lights (Lower); Hidden Bake. Cleaning Time: Variable with Delay Clean Option (Lower). Labor Warranty: Limited 1-year entire appliance. Parts Warranty: Limited 1-year entire appliance; Limited 5-year magnetron tube. Warranty Note: See written warranty for full details. App Filter - Brillion Enable: No. App Filter - Cabinet Width: Cooking 30" (Standard). App Filter - Cooking Technology: Traditional; Microwave Only. App Filter - Control Type: Electronic Touchpad. App Filter - Convection: No. App Filter - Product Type: Wall Oven Double. App Filter - Fuel Type: Electric. App Filter - Cleaning Type: Steam and Manual. Overall Width: 26 23/32". Cabinet Width: 27". Overall Depth: 26 23/32". Cutout Width: 25 1/4". Cutout Depth: 23 1/2". Cutout Height: 41 1/4". Upper Oven Width: 20 1/16". Upper Oven Depth: 17". Upper Oven Height: 8 1/2". Lower Oven Width: 21 1/2". Lower Oven Depth: 20". Lower Oven Height: 17 1/4". Approximate Shipping Weight: 192 lbs. Net Weight: 172 lbs.