60" Double Bathroom Vanity Base Only

Vanguard vanity cabinets set the bar for functional fixtures with modern design. The beauty of these cabinets lies in their transitional style, perfectly accenting any home's décor from chic and sleek to farmhouse and industrial. The Vanguard cabinet's journey begins with the quality, moisture resistant, plywood construction, each piece goes through an extensive quality check to ensure your new favorite accent will last as long as you have the use for it. Base Finish: White