From furniturer
FurnitureR Ottoman Gray Round Shape Fabric Covering Gold Plated Finish Legs, Grey
Advertisement
Instantly update your living space with this round ottoman coffee table. Available in grey or blue, this piece is made of metal, fabric, and foam construction. It can be used as a coffee table, ottoman, or stool. A large, padded surface area offers a comfortable footrest. Features: Available with grey and blue Fabric covering Gold plated finish legs Round shape Made of metal, fabric, and foam construction Use as a coffee table, ottoman, and stool Dimensions: 23.6 in. long x 23.6 in. wide x 15.7 in. high.