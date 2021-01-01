Ottomanson otto Home Collection Runner Rug, 20" X 59", Multicolor Checkered, 8 Sq Ft

Copyright Design - Exquisite floral design featuring delicate leaves in earthy hues. PRACTICAL LOW-PILE and strongly bound edges avoid bulks under feet and allow for seamless placement underneath furniture and doors. Perfectly convenient for your BUSY HOME OR OFFICE with kids, PETS, guests. MACHINE-MADE in Turkey with high quality NYLON - suitable for HIGH-TRAFFIC areas. NON-SLIP RUBBER BACKING promotes SAFE stepping for you and your pets allowing for this chic rug to stay in place with optimal slip resistance. Copyright Design - Exquisite checkered design featuring eye-catching muted hues. EASY CARE: Spot clean with mild soap or detergent. Vacuum regularly and rotate for even wear. We DO NOT recommend machine-washing rubber backed rugs. Have PEACE OF MIND: Ottomanson earned customers' spurs and has been a trusted brand for unsurpassed quality and style in the area rug category. 100% CONFIDENCE: if you are not totally happy with this rug, return it hassle-free for a full refund.