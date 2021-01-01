From charlton home
Maggio Oriental Light Blue/Ivory Area Rug
Brimming with botanical beauty, this area rug showcases a classic Persian-inspired pattern with floral accents and scrolling details. Light blue-gray, ivory, yellow, and green hues offer a subdued splash of color that won’t overwhelm your space. Power-loomed in Turkey from 100% polypropylene with a medium 0.43" pile height, this durable design is an ideal option for high-traffic rooms in your home. Wherever you decide to roll it out, we recommend you pair this piece with a rug pad for extra cushioning and traction underfoot. Rug Size: Rectangle 2'3" x 4'