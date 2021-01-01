Ottilie Oga Panel Headboard

This upholstered headboard draws on a mid-century style pattern, with coils and whorls of an abstract design that update the classic wingback silhouette. It's crafted in the USA with a solid and engineered wood frame, and features an all over, 100% cotton upholstery with foam filling. The abstract line pattern scrolls across the upholstery with a beige and white color palette for a versatile neutral palette. This head board is designed to mount to your bed frame using pre-drilled holes, and comes with included wall mounting hardware. Size: Full