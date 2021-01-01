Oto Solid Wood Vanity

This computer desk offers a sleek modern and simple design, crafted with glossy finish particle wood and heavy-duty powder-coated metal frame, which provides a large space for laptop or monitor and printer use. This computer desk complies with any occasion. It can be used as computer desks, office desks, training tables, meeting tables in your office, or as a dining table, dining desks, coffee tables, writing tables in your home, and even as activity tables, exhibition tables, student tables, and gaming table, etc.