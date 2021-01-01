Otis Highball Glasses, Set of 12

Stock the bar with a dozen of these classic highball glasses, priced for every day and styled for every occasion. Made in Italy, the glasses have a graceful swell that tapers to a thick, sturdy sham. The set of 12 gets the party started, serving up herb-infused lemonade, refreshing beers and artfully concocted cocktails. Simple yet stately, these are the highball glasses you'll turn to every time you entertain. This set, a Crate and Barrel exclusive, cleans up easily in the dishwasher after cocktail hour and dinner parties. Clear glass 19 oz. Casual everyday glass at an exceptional value Dishwasher-safe Made in Italy