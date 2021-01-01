From lotiyo
Othmro USB Bulb lamp DC3V-12V 5W 6500-7000K 0.9 Power Factor PC Lamp Body Material 5730 Lamp Bead Model Green 1PCS
Product Name: USB bulb lamp, voltage: DC3V-12V, power (W): 5W. Color temperature: 6500-7000K, power factor: 0.9, lamp holder model: USB Bulb type: bulb, bulb material: PC, bulb model: 5730. Easy installation, small enough to fit into light fixtures that space is limited. If you have any problem after receiving or during use, welcome to contact us on amazon, we will try our best to help you.