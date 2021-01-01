Othello Sant' Andrea Bone China Coffee Mug

The Sant'Andrea Othello dinnerware collection delivers the simplicity and durability needed for high-volume banqueting while retaining the aesthetic quality of fine dinnerware. Othello allows your culinary creations to remain the focus of your presentation and allow you to emphasize your culinary expertise. This piece is made of bone China, offering superior physical and mechanical strength in addition to chip and stain resistance. Bone China is also known for its remarkable translucence, providing a dazzling white plating surface that will capture your lighting just right. Pair this piece with other dishes from the Othello collection for a cohesive presentation. Capacity: 6 oz