Otero LED Chandelier by Larose Guyon - Color: Silver - Finish: Satin Nickel - (Otero Small-SN-12)

The Otero LED Chandelier by Larose Guyon has an elegant, sculptural look that was inspired by jewelry and Caroline OtÃ©ro. This dancer and courtesan made a place in Parisian culture with her exotic style and passion for jewelry. This handcrafted design captures some of this flair as it drapes a collection of delicate chains between two light sources. Illuminated by the circular rings that support this composition, this chandelier creates a magical atmosphere as light filters through the flexible layers of chains that define this feminine design. Larose Guyon produces unique sculptural lighting and objects that strike a balance between traditional craft and refined modernity. Founded in 2015 by AudrÃ©e L. Larose and FÃ©lix Guyon, Larose Guyon pieces are inspired by the duos connection to the landscapes surrounding their VerchÃ¨res, Quebec workshop. Shape: Abstract. Color: Silver. Finish: Satin Nickel