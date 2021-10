Otero LED Chandelier by Larose Guyon - Color: Silver - Finish: Satin Nickel - (Otero Small-SN-12)

The Otero LED Chandelier by Larose Guyon has an elegant, sculptural look that was inspired by jewelry and Caroline Otéro. This dancer and courtesan made a place in Parisian culture with her exotic style and passion for jewelry. This handcrafted design captures some of this flair as it drapes a collection of delicate chains between two light sources. Illuminated by the circular rings that support this composition, this chandelier creates a magical atmosphere as light filters through the flexible layers of chains that define this feminine design. Larose Guyon produces unique sculptural lighting and objects that strike a balance between traditional craft and refined modernity. Founded in 2015 by Audrée L. Larose and Félix Guyon, Larose Guyon pieces are inspired by the duos connection to the landscapes surrounding their Verchères, Quebec workshop. Shape: Abstract. Color: Silver. Finish: Satin Nickel