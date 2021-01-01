Ota 4-Light Vanity Light

Balance classic looks with effortless utility in your ensemble with this understated and chic vanity light, the perfect pick for your well-curated and spa-worthy bathroom or glowing guest suite. Featuring four tinted bell shades handcrafted by Venetian artists, this light brings a bit of far-flung fancy to your space, while its metal base brings a bit of clean-lined, sleek appeal to the ensemble. Hang it up over a curving wall mirror in the master bathroom to lean into a baroque-inspired aesthetic in your space, or let it sit over a writing desk in the guest suite to create a simple vanity station for weekend guests to use. Finish: Polished Chrome, Shade Color: Mercury Glass