From house of troy
House of Troy OT675 Otis Single Light 5" Tall Wall Sconce Oil Rubbed Bronze / Green Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
House of Troy OT675 Otis Single Light 5" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed of metalHas glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated DimensionsHeight: 5"Width: 16-1/2"Extension: 16-1/2"Depth: 16-1/2"Shade Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Diameter: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Oil Rubbed Bronze / Green