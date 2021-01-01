From house of troy
House of Troy OT650 Otis Single Light 26" High Swing Arm Desk Lamp Antique Brass / Amber Lamps Desk Lamps
House of Troy OT650 Otis Single Light 26" High Swing Arm Desk Lamp FeaturesConstructed of metalHas glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated DimensionsHeight: 26"Width: 8-1/2"Depth: 8-1/2"Shade Height: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Antique Brass / Amber